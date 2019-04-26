× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/26/19: High Tech in Grocery Stores, Ford’s Emission Troubles, & Starting Financial Educations Early

Cameras are everywhere these days but would you have guessed that there could be cameras in the the frozen section of the grocery store? Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis chatted about how yet another aspect of our lives will be monitored so companies can use data and algorithms to suggest which products would be best for us. Dale Buss jumped on the program to sort through what’s behind Ford’s problem with their emissions standards (and what that means going forward), while Ed Provost is explaining the significance of understanding IPOs in 2019 with a solid financial education, and Front Row Phyllis is preparing Chicagoans for things to do when the snow comes this weekend.