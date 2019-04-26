Video: Weekend Warning – On a treadmill

Posted 1:46 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:45PM, April 26, 2019

Streets will be closed around Chicago this weekend so people can run on them, and not just on treadmills. Those closures, plus many other events, not to mention the weather, could mean traffic congestion. But, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.