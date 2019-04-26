× The Top Five@5 (04/26/19): President Trump says relations with North Korea are great, Joe Biden goes on “The View”, Bruce Springsteen goes country, Taylor Swift says it’s all about “Me”, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, April 26th, 2019:

Before heading to an NRA rally, President Trump spoke to reporters who questioned him about his relationship with North Korea. Former Vice President Joe Biden sat down with ‘The View’ and was peppered with questions about his past conduct with women. Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen is connecting with his western roots with a new country album, Taylor Swift releases a new single titled “Me”, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3634429/3634429_2019-04-26-233129.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!