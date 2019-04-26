The Top Five@5 (04/26/19): President Trump says relations with North Korea are great, Joe Biden goes on “The View”, Bruce Springsteen goes country, Taylor Swift says it’s all about “Me”, and more…

Posted 6:36 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30PM, April 26, 2019

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, April 26th, 2019:

Before heading to an NRA rally, President Trump spoke to reporters who questioned him about his relationship with North Korea. Former Vice President Joe Biden sat down with ‘The View’ and was peppered with questions about his past conduct with women. Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen is connecting with his western roots with a new country album, Taylor Swift releases a new single titled “Me”, and more!

