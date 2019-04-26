× The Opening Bell 4/26/19: A Mixed Bag of Market News This Week

The week is wrapping up and there is plenty of good news but also bad news all around the market. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) sorted through it all, including the concerning news coming out of 3M, and what the oil industry is doing for the rest of the market. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then checked in with Steve to explain why a new paint job for United is more than just aesthetics.