The Opening Bell 4/26/19: A Mixed Bag of Market News This Week

Posted 6:10 AM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:09AM, April 26, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY TOB 4/26/19

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The week is wrapping up and there is plenty of good news but also bad news all around the market. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) sorted through it all, including the concerning news coming out of 3M, and what the oil industry is doing for the rest of the market. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then checked in with Steve to explain why a new paint job for United is more than just aesthetics.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.