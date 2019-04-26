× The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (04/25/19): A Pascha tradition passes to the next generation, community activist Ja’Mal Green is working hard, a GoT geekfest, and more.,,

The Chicago Way (04/25/19): John Kass catches up with community organizer turned mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green to talks about how Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot should deal with teens amassing downtown and the crime that plagues the hear of Chicago’s tourism areas in the warm summer months. Green also discusses Kim Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case and the media’s reaction. Plus, it’s a Kass-O-Thrones special with the “Three-Eyed Raven” of the Chicago Tribune Will Lee discussing the popular predictions and themes leading up to the third episode of Game Of Thrones’ final season. Finally, John passes the torch on the holiest of holidays. Καλό Πάσχα!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3634113/3634113_2019-04-26-010513.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here