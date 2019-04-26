× Steve Cochran Full Show 4.26.19: Steve Cochran knows Taylor Swift

It’s Friday and Mary Vandevelde is ticked!! …about the new Survivor season that is. Ana Belaval gives us the skinny on how despite hardships Puerto Rico is continuing to thrive . Our good friend Bridget Gainer stops by to discuss “banning the box” which would make it illegal to ask someone renting an apt if they had a prior conviction. And in “Moron Entertainment” news, Dean Richards shares the reactions from the new Avengers movie and how Taylor Swift had ‘dropped’ (as the kids say) a new song and how Mary Boyle is more than elated. And if you didn’t think it could get any better… we welcome on the Abt cookie lady, Leslie Habjan (Aunt Winnie’s Cookies) to share her delicious treats with Steve and the crew!