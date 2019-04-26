Roe Conn Full Show (4/26/19): The Top Five@5 feats. Nicholas Cage karaoke, Ed O’Bradovich gets ready for the Bears’ draft, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, April 25th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a chemical spill in Beach Park that sickened over two-dozen people, national correspondent for Politico Natasha Korecki breaks down Joe Biden’s 2020 announcement, NFL Hall-of-Famer Ed O’Bradovich previews the Bears’ draft needs, the Top Five@5 features Nicholas Cage tearing it up at a karaoke bar, Richar Roeper reviews Ethan Hawke’s Stockholm, and John Williams plays #NewsOrRuse.

