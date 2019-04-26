× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures in for John Williams 04.26.19: Sammy Hagar, Weber Grill Master Kevin Kolman, Fun Things To Do

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures fill in for John Williams and they do a little football trivia. Plus, they invite musician Sammy Hagar of Van Halen, Montrose and now Sammy Hagar and the Circle onto the show to talk about learning social media and aging happily. His band plays the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre June 7! Then, Weber Grill Master Kevin Kolman answers your grilling questions and gives away several great prizes to those who get on-the-air with him. Finally, Pete and Jane, and Elif and Lauren give you Fun Things To Do This Weekend!