MVPP: Creator of “Erin’s Law” and advocate for children’s safety writes new book, “Bailey, No Ordinary Cat”

Our MVPP today is Erin Merryn who is the author of Stolen Innocence, Living for Today, and An Unimaginable Act. She is an activist against child sexual abuse. She is the founder of Erin’s Law, which requires public schools to teach children personal body safety on the prevention of child sexual abuse. Now, she has a new cook which highlights her famous cat Bailey! Check out the new book, “Bailey, No Ordinary Cat” which is available in Target, Bookstores, and of course amazon.