Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-26-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include DCFS coming under scrutiny in the AJ Freund case, the CTU demanding Lori Lightfoot settle teachers’ contract quickly, the snow expecting to hit the Chicago area this weekend, the Bears getting to make their first draft pick, the Cubs losing to the Dodgers, the Sox beginning a 10 game homestand and the opening of “Avengers: Endgame.”