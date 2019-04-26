Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-26-19

Posted 1:55 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:54PM, April 26, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include DCFS coming under scrutiny in the AJ Freund case, the CTU demanding Lori Lightfoot settle teachers’ contract quickly, the snow expecting to hit the Chicago area this weekend, the Bears getting to make their first draft pick, the Cubs losing to the Dodgers, the Sox beginning a 10 game homestand and the opening of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.