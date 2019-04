× Leslie Habjan makes over 3,800 cookies every weekend at ABT…that’s a lot of chocolate chips!

We welcome the ABT Electronics cookie lady, Leslie Habjan (Aunt Winnie’s Cookies) to share her delicious treats with Steve and the crew! Leslie makes over 3,800 cookies every weekend for the loyal customers of ABT and today brought her recipe to the show. For more info visit: https://www.auntwinnies.com