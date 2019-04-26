Jerry Nunn: Best Things to Do in Chicago This May

Posted 2:01 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:00PM, April 26, 2019

Bill and Wendy with Jerry Nunn. (WGN Radio)

It’s time to get out your pen and paper. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the one and only Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, to talk about all the great things going on around Chicago in May. There are a bunch of things that are going on in the city in May including West Side Story, Hamilton Exhibition, Goodman Gala and much more.

