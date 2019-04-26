Elizabeth Laidlaw talks about her role in Chicago-based show ‘The Red Line’

Posted 2:40 PM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:38PM, April 26, 2019

Bill and Wendy with Elizabeth Laidlaw. (WGN Radio)

This weekend, CBS and CBS All Access will be taking its audience on a ride down Chicago’s Red Line in its appropriately titled series, The Red Line. Chicago actress Elizabeth Laidlaw joined Bill and Wendy in-studio to discuss her role on this new Chicago-based series.

“The Red Line,” also starring Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and Noel Fisher will premiere April 28, 2019, at 7pm CST on CBS and CBS All Access.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.