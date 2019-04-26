× Elizabeth Laidlaw talks about her role in Chicago-based show ‘The Red Line’

This weekend, CBS and CBS All Access will be taking its audience on a ride down Chicago’s Red Line in its appropriately titled series, The Red Line. Chicago actress Elizabeth Laidlaw joined Bill and Wendy in-studio to discuss her role on this new Chicago-based series.

“The Red Line,” also starring Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and Noel Fisher will premiere April 28, 2019, at 7pm CST on CBS and CBS All Access.

