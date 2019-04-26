× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Avengers: Endgame vs. Game of Thrones’ “Battle of Winterfell” episode

Alexander Zalben is the Managing Editor of Decider.com. He joins the Bill and Wendy show to give his top suggestions on what new shows to stream this weekend. They also discuss the success of Avengers: Endgame and what’s to come from Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell episode.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.