This image released by HBO shows from left Conleth Hill, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen in a scene from "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, April 21, 2019. With the Game of Thrones' Jon Snow revealing his royal lineage to his potential rival Daenerys Targaryen, the beleaguered army at Winterfell is about to find out if two chief executives better than one. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)
Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Avengers: Endgame vs. Game of Thrones’ “Battle of Winterfell” episode
Alexander Zalben is the Managing Editor of Decider.com. He joins the Bill and Wendy show to give his top suggestions on what new shows to stream this weekend. They also discuss the success of Avengers: Endgame and what’s to come from Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell episode.
