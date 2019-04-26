CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 15: Kelly Rizzo attends the TAO Chicago Grand Opening Celebration at TAO Chicago on September 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago)
Chicago’s resident rocker on: John Mayer, weddings and raising money for Scleroderma
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 15: Kelly Rizzo attends the TAO Chicago Grand Opening Celebration at TAO Chicago on September 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago)
Our resident pop-culture influencer and rocker Kelly Rizzo joins Steve and the crew to talk about the latest entertainment news and an exciting event which happened last night featuring Bob Saget, John Mayer, Dave Chappelle and more.