Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.26.19: Spring Snow?

Critically acclaimed actor, director, and producer Elizabeth Laidlaw talks about her new show on CBS called “The Red Line”. Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben has what’s hot on TV this weekend. And, Macaulay Culkin is changing his name to “Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin”. What in the world is going on?

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.