Wintrust Business Lunch 4/25/19: Apple’s $1B Law Suit, Retirement Income, & Independent Book Store Day

Posted 1:07 PM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:06PM, April 25, 2019
(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

The pace at which we are moving into the future is difficult to keep up with and the technology seems to be out pacing us. Steve Bertrand caught up with Ian Sherr to hear about the facial recognition technology that is getting Apple into hot water, leading them into a billion dollar law suit. Bill Geiger checked in with a visit to the studio to reiterate that creating income is the best part of retirement, Jhulianna Cintron is celebrating the anniversary of the Human Genome Project, and Samantha Schoech is looking forward to Independent Bookstore Day.

 

