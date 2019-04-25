× Will Democrats running in 2020 commit to a climate change debate?

Anya Sastry, student activist and Director for U.S. Youth Climate Strike, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the goal of the U.S. Climate Strike, the importance of holding the 2020 presidential candidates accountable on issues relating to climate change, how she became involved in activism, the role social media plays in youth activism and if she believes we will see a comprehensive climate change policy in the United States. You can sign the petition here.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.