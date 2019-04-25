× How the Urban Growers Collective is cultivating economic development through urban agriculture

Tonight, we head to the farm! The urban farm on Chicago’s South Side. Justin speaks to Erika Allen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer-Operations of the Urban Growers Collective, Laurell Sims, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer-Finance of the Urban Growers Collective and Malcolm Evans, Urban Farms Production Manager for the Urban Growers Collective about the urban agriculture movement in Chicago, the importance of teaching the entrepreneurial skills needed for farming, the job training aspect to the Urban Growers Collective and why the farm is such a special place.

