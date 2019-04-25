uh-PARENT-ly | Infertility: why we need to demystify and destigmatize the obstacles to building a family

Everyone’s road to parenthood is unique. One in eight couples has trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy. This week is National Infertility Awareness Week. It’s intended to increase awareness surrounding infertility, which affects the reproductive systems of both women and men. uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos talk to Rebecca Flick, vice president of communications and programs at RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, to learn about support and advocacy for couples facing challenges and stressors in their family-building journey.


