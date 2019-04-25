uh-PARENT-ly | Infertility: why we need to demystify and destigmatize the obstacles to building a family
Everyone’s road to parenthood is unique. One in eight couples has trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy. This week is National Infertility Awareness Week. It’s intended to increase awareness surrounding infertility, which affects the reproductive systems of both women and men. uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos talk to Rebecca Flick, vice president of communications and programs at RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, to learn about support and advocacy for couples facing challenges and stressors in their family-building journey.
For more information about National Infertility Awareness Week, go to https://infertilityawareness.org/. Like Anne and Tracy on the uh-PARENT-ly Facebook page here. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter. Call them at 331-704-0046, or email them at uhparentlypodcast@gmail.com. And check out Anne’s book, POTTY-MOUTHED: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.