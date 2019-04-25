× U.S. Representative Sean Casten: “What is unambiguously clear is that the Trump administration does not understand economics or environmental science”

U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-9) and U.S. Representative Sean Casten (D-6) join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the environmental crisis, President Trump’s new budget that proposes cuts to the E.P.A., their thoughts on the Green New Deal, the amount of young people that want government to do something about climate change and how we can grow our economy by making the United States more environmentally efficient.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.