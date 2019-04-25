TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | The end begins for “Game of Thrones”, “Bless this Mess” and the return of “Cobra Kai”

Lake Bell participates in the "Bless This Mess" panel during the ABC presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

Dan reviews the first two episodes of Lake Bell and Dax Shepard’s new ABC comedy, “Bless This Mess”, the return of “Karate Kid” sequel “Cobra Kai” on YouTube, the return of “Game of Thrones” and comments on the decision by 7,000 WGA writers to fire their agents over what they deem illegal and unethical practices.

