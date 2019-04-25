× Thought Leader Greg Warsek: Clearing The Air With Chicago’s Mega-Developments

The 78, and Lincoln Yards are the poster children of a new Chicago developments with multi-billion dollar backings and Greg Warsek (SVP & Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) helped sort through some of the bad press that is sticking to them. Steve Grzanich and the Associated Bank Thought Leader also touching on the co-working space with Chicago boasting one of the largest markets in the U.S. with over 30 co-working companies working out of the city.