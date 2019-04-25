The Top Five@5 (04/25/19): Joe Biden is in for 2020, Kim Foxx is accused of creating a double standard, Rami Malek is the next James Bond villain, Nicolas Cage butchers Prince, and more…

Posted 7:02 PM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01PM, April 25, 2019

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives at the Wilmington train station Thursday April 25, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden announced his candidacy for president via video on Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, April 25th, 2019:

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his bid for President in 2020. A Hoffman Estates woman says she’s the victim of a Kim Foxx double standard. Actor, Rami Malek is cast as the next James Bond villain. Nicolas Cage does his best karaoke version of Prince, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.