× The Top Five@5 (04/25/19): Joe Biden is in for 2020, Kim Foxx is accused of creating a double standard, Rami Malek is the next James Bond villain, Nicolas Cage butchers Prince, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, April 25th, 2019:

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his bid for President in 2020. A Hoffman Estates woman says she’s the victim of a Kim Foxx double standard. Actor, Rami Malek is cast as the next James Bond villain. Nicolas Cage does his best karaoke version of Prince, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3634097/3634097_2019-04-25-232637.64kmono.mp3

