× The Opening Bell 4/25/19: Facebook Preparing to Pay FTC $5 Billion

Large scale construction projects change the way we experience and live in a city, but whats also important is the process. This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation with Greg Warsek (SVP & Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) discussed the highly anticipated Lincoln Yards and 78 projects with also touching on the large co-working space. At 17:35, Cheri Preston (ABC News Correspondent) then updated listeners about the social media giant, Facebook, and how they are preparing to pay $5 billion dollars to the FTC for their privacy violations.