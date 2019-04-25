× The Mincing Rascals 04.25.19: AJ Freund and the Department of Children and Family Services, Governor Pritzker’s “Game of Thrones”, race

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing the capacity at which the Department of Children and Family Services can respond to a troubled family. That’s in light of the recovery of AJ Freund’s body. Plus, the Rascals disagree on that 9-1-1 call the police released to the public. Then, the group discusses the new “Game of Thrones” investigation of Governor J.B. Pritzker. The Rascals then go on to talk about murals, after the removal of one in the Julian Middle School lunchroom.

John airs his dirty laundry on Governor Scott Walker’s Denim Day tweet.

Eric recommends that you watch HBO sitcom “Veep.”

Scott thinks we should revisit George W. Bush’s privatization plan.