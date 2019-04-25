× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.25.19: “Hamilton: The Exhibition,” Chinese food, Homesnap, CNN

John Williams kicks off this show with a Jeopardy questionnaire, made of questions Naperville’s genius, James Holzhauer, couldn’t answer in his ongoing streak. Then, Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller joins John Williams to describe “Hamilton: The Exhibition,” which will take visitors through the story with a whole new medium. Phil Vettel of the Chicago Tribune talks about awesome Chinese food at Duck Duck Goat, and some of his top picks for new rooftops and patios for outdoor dining this year. Homesnap Board Member talks about the app that divulges every pertinent detail to a person interested in a home in front of them. And, finally, Walter Jacobson gives his take on the shifting language of cable news.