‘Sustainable’ writer and director Matt Wechsler explores the local food system and the effects of industrial agriculture

Filmmaker and food activist Matt Wechsler joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his documentary film, “Sustainable.” Matt talks about the origins of the film, when he became interested in food, the history of industrial agriculture, the local food movement, the need for a fundamentally new food system, how many rural areas aren’t a pleasant place to live any longer, how we can rebuild rural America, how farming has changed over the years and the screening of “Sustainable” this weekend at the Garfield Park Conservatory.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.