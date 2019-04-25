Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Steve Cochran Full Show 4.25.19: Famous brothers

Posted 10:59 AM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:58AM, April 25, 2019

Steve Cochran getting ready to prepare his turkey

Talk about a jam packed show! We have everything from brothers of Jeopardy champs to former Seinfeld writers.  Naperville resident, Ian Holzhauer (brother of James Holzhauer) shares the details only a brother would know about his now infamous brother James who is taking the Jeopardy game show by storm.  Then, to lighten up those taste buds Sam Toia from Chicago Gourmet jumps on air to talk about an exciting foodie event happening here in the city.  And finally, Dean Richards joins us for another episode of “Moron Entertainment”.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.