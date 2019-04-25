× Steve Cochran Full Show 4.25.19: Famous brothers

Talk about a jam packed show! We have everything from brothers of Jeopardy champs to former Seinfeld writers. Naperville resident, Ian Holzhauer (brother of James Holzhauer) shares the details only a brother would know about his now infamous brother James who is taking the Jeopardy game show by storm. Then, to lighten up those taste buds Sam Toia from Chicago Gourmet jumps on air to talk about an exciting foodie event happening here in the city. And finally, Dean Richards joins us for another episode of “Moron Entertainment”.