Patti Vasquez Show | 04.24.19

On this episode of the Patti Vasquez Show, Patti welcomes Senator Daniel Biss to talk about Governor J.B. Pritzker’s first 100 days. Then, the cast from Babes with Blades: Sarah Liz Bell, Brianna Buckley and Hayley Rice join Patti in studio to talk about their new theater production. Patti wraps things up with Alderman John Arena and Melissa DuPrey, to talk about City Hall politics and affordable housing in Chicago.

