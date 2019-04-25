Not up to seeing “Avengers: Endgame”? Richard Roeper reviews a few other films opening this weekend.
Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review a few movies that are being released this weekend if you’re not up to seeing “Avengers: Endgame”.
“Family”- starring Taylor Schilling
“Stockholm”- starring Ethan Hawke
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!