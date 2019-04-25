× Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with environmentalist Kim Wasserman in Little Village

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by Kim Wasserman, Executive Director of the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization (LVEJO) at La Catedral Cafe in Little Village. Kim talks about what we need to know about Little Village, the most important issue to residents of Little Village, the environmental issues that are impacting the community, the need for clean and green industry, the concept of environmental racism and how the next generation is leading when it comes to environmental issues.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.