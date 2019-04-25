Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

MVPP: Hundreds of kittens and puppies need homes, Adopt-A-Thon is here to help

Posted 10:58 AM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, April 25, 2019

Steve Cochran Show live from Navy Pier for the 3rd annual Veterans Hiring and Resource Fair sponsored by Fifth Third bank and Illinois Patriot Education Fund: Lakeshore Paws

Today’s MVPP is Tammy Whelan (Dog Town Level 3 volunteer) who has been volunteering at PAWS Chicago for 6 years. When she first moved from the suburbs to the city, she knew she wanted to get involved with charity work. Her new neighbor happened to be a PAWS volunteer and recruited her to volunteer! She has always loved animals, but after learning about PAWS Chicago’s No Kill mission and all the wonderful work they do on behalf of homeless animals, she was hooked!

