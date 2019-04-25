× MVPP: Hundreds of kittens and puppies need homes, Adopt-A-Thon is here to help

Today’s MVPP is Tammy Whelan (Dog Town Level 3 volunteer) who has been volunteering at PAWS Chicago for 6 years. When she first moved from the suburbs to the city, she knew she wanted to get involved with charity work. Her new neighbor happened to be a PAWS volunteer and recruited her to volunteer! She has always loved animals, but after learning about PAWS Chicago’s No Kill mission and all the wonderful work they do on behalf of homeless animals, she was hooked!