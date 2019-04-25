× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-25-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the awful details surrounding the death of AJ Freund, the ammonia spill in north suburban Beach Park, the NFL draft getting underway, the Cubs beating the Dodgers before their day game this afternoon, the Sox losing their series to the Orioles, the Golden State Warriors losing to the Clippers and the Washington Capitals being eliminated from the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs (for real this time!).