× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #10: Who’s Going To Save The World?

Tonight on Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann: Who’s gonna save the world? We are back with a full show on environmental justice in Chicago. From Little Village to the “Toxic Doughnut” (Altgeld Gardens). From Industrial farming to urban growers. A full show showcasing new and old voices fighting for our city, our water, our planet. We get out of the studio and travel all over the city. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann. Now with more goats.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.