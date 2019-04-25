× Environmental advocate Cheryl Johnson of People for Community Recovery: “Pollution doesn’t go to heaven y’all”

Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by Cheryl Johnson of People for Community Recovery. Cheryl talks about how she became involved with People for Community Recovery, why her community in Altgeld Gardens came to be known as the “Toxic Doughnut,” what can be done to change the way we think about our environment, the importance of protecting our air and water, the responsibility of our government to take care of its citizens, why we need campaign finance reform and how she feels about being instrumental in leading the charge to fight for environmental issues in her community.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.