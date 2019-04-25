Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears upcoming season: “The Bears are in good shape, we’re sitting pretty going in.”

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Ryan Pace is getting ready for his fifth NFL Draft as General Manager of the Chicago Bears. Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to lay out what the Bears need to do in order to land the right draft pick.

