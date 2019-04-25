Dean Richards: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is already breaking records

Posted 3:19 PM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:18PM, April 25, 2019

Screenshot taken from Youtube.com.

Bill and Wendy are joined by Dean Richards. Dean talks about the success of Marvel cinematic universe and he gives us his spoiler-free review of “Avengers: Endgame”. “Avengers: Endgame” is poised to rake in $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales within its first week in theaters.

