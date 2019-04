× David Hochberg: Home Equity Loans Explained

David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending of Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial, chats with Bill and Wendy about the importance of equity, how to get the best interest rate on your mortgage, and much more.

