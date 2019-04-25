× Chicago’s Walt Disney World Expert Bruce Pecho is Bill’s second best friend

Chicago’s Walt Disney World Expert sits down with Bill and Wendy to talk about his upcoming travel feature “30 Things You May Not Know About Disney’s Hollywood Studios” that will run in the Chicago Tribune on Sunday, April 28 to honor the 30th anniversary of Hollywood Studios, which takes place on May 1.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.