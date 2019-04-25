× Urban Rivers wants to bring the largest aquatic park in the world to Chicago

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Nick Wesley and Phil Nicodemus of Urban Rivers to talk about their vision for the Chicago River, the importance of maintaining the habitat of the Chicago River, why we need to find new ways to engage the rivers in our region, what makes the Chicago River unique, the innovation behind the “trash robot” and their goal of the Wild Mile, a mile-long floating park located on the North Branch Canal of the Chicago River.

