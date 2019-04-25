Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.25.19: We’ve gotta get down to the bottom of this
WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joined us at the top to talk about the investigation of Andrew “AJ” Fraud. David Hochberg is back with mortgage tips. Chicago’s Walt Disney World expert Bruce Pecho talks about his travel feature about Disney’s Hollywood Studios. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is finally here! Dean Richards has his spoiler-free review ready to go.
