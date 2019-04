Aly Orady, CEO & founder of Tonal, joins Scott on WGN Radio to talk about how his company has made an impact in the “home gym” world among big names like Bowflex and Peloton. Struggling with weight since childhood, Aly decided to fix his problem on his own. Listen to Scott and Aly shoot the crap and look deep behind the scenes. This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.