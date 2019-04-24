× Witnrust Business Lunch 4/24/19: Terry’s Thought On The Fed Chair Position, Beyond Meat IPO & iBuyers Buying Homes

The Federal Reserve is one of the biggest drivers of the economy these days and when Terry Savage had the opportunity to sit down with one of the potential nominees, she is is going to share her thoughts about the future of the role and how it will continue to impact the economy. Frank Sennett is keeping track of a former McDonalds executive that has shifted over to the healthier side of burgers by taking Beyond Meat to an IPO, and Andrea Riquier is sharing the details behind the growing trend of selling homes online.