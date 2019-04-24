The Top Five@5 (04/24/19): Phone conversations of Michael Cohen with Tom Arnold are leaked, President Trump says no one can beat him in 2020, and United Airlines CEO says the flying experience isn’t fun anymore.

Posted 7:20 PM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:19PM, April 24, 2019

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive back at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after Trump spoke at the "Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit" in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, April 24th, 2019:

President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen seem to walk back parts of his guilty plea in a recorded phone conversation with comedian Tom Arnold. President Trump claims that none of the current democrats who are seeking his job in 2020 can beat him. United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz spoke with ABC News about why the flying experience has gone from fun to unpleasant, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.