× The Top Five@5 (04/24/19): Phone conversations of Michael Cohen with Tom Arnold are leaked, President Trump says no one can beat him in 2020, and United Airlines CEO says the flying experience isn’t fun anymore.

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, April 24th, 2019:

President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen seem to walk back parts of his guilty plea in a recorded phone conversation with comedian Tom Arnold. President Trump claims that none of the current democrats who are seeking his job in 2020 can beat him. United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz spoke with ABC News about why the flying experience has gone from fun to unpleasant, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3633760/3633760_2019-04-25-005300.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!