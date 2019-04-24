× Award-Winning Writer/Director Jennifer Fox to discuss HBO’s “The Tale” at the Gene Siskel Film Center

Writer/Director of “The Tale” Jennifer Fox joins Bill and Wendy show to talk about her about her autobiographical movie “The Tale”, starring Laura Dern, Common, and Ellen Burstyn. Based on Fox’s own life story, “The Tale” sees the filmmaker bravely pushing forward the boundaries of conventional storytelling, creating a dialogue between past and present to illustrate the interplay between memory and trauma.

“The Tale” is teaming up with P.A.X.A (Parents Against Child Sex Abuse) to present a special screening of the flim along with a Q&A panel discussion with Jennifer this Saturday, April 27.

P.A.X.A. Presents: HBO’s The Tale, Film Screening

Sat, April 27, 2019

Gene Siskel Film Center

164 North State Street

Chicago, IL 60601

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Registration is required. To get complimentary tickets to the screening, click here.

