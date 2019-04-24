× The Patti Vasquez Show | 04.23.19 | Pop culture with John Teti and Taxes and Social Change with Representative Mark Batinick and Todd Belcore

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Pop culture critic John Teti joins us in the studio as we discuss the final season of Game of Thrones, Beyonce’s Netflix Documentary, recommendations and more in TV.

In honor of their anniversary Turner Classic Movie (TCM) held a contest for the biggest classic movie fans around. Local contest winner Terry Sullivan joins us in the studio to tell us all about how he won and his experience on the TCM set, his love for the classics and we share our own favorite locally filmed classics.

Todd Belcore, Co-Founder of the Chicago International Social Change Festival joins us in the studio as we talk to Rep. Mark Batinick about marijuana, gambling, and gas taxes. Listeners call and text in with their own thoughts.

Tell us something good! We end the show on a positive note with our daily “Tell me something good” segment as callers and texters tell us what’s making them happy this week.

