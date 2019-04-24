× The Opening Bell 4/24/19: The Older US Workforce Is Working Longer – Uncertain About Retirement Nest Eggs

The aging population of the US workforce is growing everyday, but many of them aren’t retiring (mostly because they can’t afford to). Steve Grzanich and Elizabeth Kelly (SVP of Operations at United Income) reviewed a recent study detailing that 20% of the workforce 65 years old (or older) because they feel as though they need to keep growing their nest egg. Brent Skroup (Sr. Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center) then explained what the new FAA approval for Google’s drone delivery company, Wing Aviation LLC, means for the logistics and delivery industry that Americans have grown so fond of.