The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.24.19: A.J. Freund found

John Williams invites listeners to comment on the recovery of the body of A.J. Freund this morning, and listens to the Crystal Lake police press conference. Some believe this to be another example of pure parental negligence, some blame the Department of Children and Family Services, but most just want to know how the DCFS can garner the proper resources to prevent this from happening to another innocent child.