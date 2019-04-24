× Steve Cochran Full Show 4.24.19: The troubles with bears in Wisconsin

The sun is out and Steve and the crew take an interesting look at some…let’s say “interesting” news from our neighbors to the north. Then, Dean Richards jumps on for the some ‘safe for radio’ insight into the new Avengers movie on another episode of “Moron Entertainment”. Our MVPP shares her remarkable and selfless story of losing her home yet still providing a service to those who need it. Lourdes Duarte gives us some exciting news about an award she’s receiving at DePaul and Steve’s friend John Carney jumps on air to share in the fun.